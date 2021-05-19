Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $843.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

