ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.85. ModivCare posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODV traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.54. 1,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

