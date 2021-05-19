Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $11.66 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $211,428.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.00609587 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 175.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

