MonetaryUnit 1-Day Volume Hits $21,047.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.66 million and $21,047.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000109 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021373 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.26 or 0.00272143 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 222,360,294 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

