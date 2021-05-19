Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,155,994.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,359 shares of company stock worth $39,186,144 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.95 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

