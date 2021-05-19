Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $3,161,265.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,750 shares of company stock worth $11,882,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

