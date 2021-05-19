Moody’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 298 call options.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 470,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.99. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.