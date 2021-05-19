MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches Market Cap of $12.89 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and $21,697.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00511421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,525,178 coins and its circulating supply is 20,504,677 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

