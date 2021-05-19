More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.0926 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $185,121.86 and approximately $5,228.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.01043522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00053329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00094833 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

