Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $78.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.