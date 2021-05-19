Morgan Stanley Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $86.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,892 shares of company stock worth $82,100,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

