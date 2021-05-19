Morgan Stanley Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.08.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe FS boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

