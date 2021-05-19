Morgan Stanley Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $40.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MP opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,165,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $43,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

