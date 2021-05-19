Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€102.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.16 ($109.60).

ETR PUM opened at €91.24 ($107.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 52-week low of €59.20 ($69.65) and a 52-week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

