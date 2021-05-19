MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.89 million-$241.18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.70 million.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 22,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

