Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.44

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.44 and traded as high as $22.83. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 32,802 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.00 million, a PE ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.