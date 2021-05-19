MovieBloc Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.25 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $49.93 million and $11.25 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00075361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.01162856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.10 or 0.09711545 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,286,528 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

