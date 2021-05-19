MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $58.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.92 million and the lowest is $57.32 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $229.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $239.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $389.49 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.