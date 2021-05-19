MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.28. 9,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,369,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

