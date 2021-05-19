mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.75 Million (MTA)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and $4.75 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

