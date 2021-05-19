mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.75 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and $4.75 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

