mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,996.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $84,996.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002528 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,421.92 or 1.00254538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00037149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00121091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

