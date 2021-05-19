M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 176,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

