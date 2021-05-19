M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

