M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $214.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

