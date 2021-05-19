M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,414 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

