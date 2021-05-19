M&T Bank Corp Sells 777 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average of $144.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

