MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.27

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.27 and traded as high as C$58.51. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$58.11, with a volume of 39,784 shares trading hands.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.27.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

