MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.27

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.27 and traded as high as C$58.51. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$58.11, with a volume of 39,784 shares trading hands.
MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.27.
In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
