Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.88

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.88 and traded as high as $10.74. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 6,050 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLLGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

