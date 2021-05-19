Multiplier Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.64 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $26,946.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $10.51 or 0.00028078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00337544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00198933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.65 or 0.01123555 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037774 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

