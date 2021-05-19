Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh Sells 1,500 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 2,758,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.