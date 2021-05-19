Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,067 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Saba Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,267,000. Proficio Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Acropolis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management now owns 52,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings now owns 133,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardesty Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

