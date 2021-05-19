MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $42.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.81% from the company’s previous close.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

