Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

