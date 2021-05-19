Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $949.28 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Nano has a total market cap of $949.28 million and $208.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $7.12 or 0.00018626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,248.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.53 or 0.06848763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $756.27 or 0.01977257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00530821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00167581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.00594674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00459405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00424134 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

