Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $210,141.27 and approximately $6,075.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.