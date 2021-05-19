National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.31.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$88.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$54.80 and a 12-month high of C$88.84. The company has a market cap of C$160.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

