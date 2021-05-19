National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$356.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$93.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$438.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$443.20. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$63.89 and a twelve month high of C$98.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.