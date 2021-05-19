National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.50.

TSE BMO opened at C$122.36 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$122.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$115.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.85. The company has a market cap of C$79.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

