National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$133.32 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$81.28 and a 52 week high of C$134.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.58. The stock has a market cap of C$59.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

