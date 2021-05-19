National Bank Financial Comments on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNC. ATB Capital raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

TSE SNC opened at C$32.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.40.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

