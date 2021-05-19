National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.16.

RY stock opened at C$123.14 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$123.31. The company has a market cap of C$175.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$117.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

