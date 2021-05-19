National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.45.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$93.28 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$52.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

