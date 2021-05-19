National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CAO Melissa Rasmussen Sells 3,267 Shares

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EYE traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. 612,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,244. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.06, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 273.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 164.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 304,233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.