Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 84,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

