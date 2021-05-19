Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,819 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after acquiring an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,753,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after buying an additional 567,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

