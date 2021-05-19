Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.66 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $232,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $45,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.54 and a 200-day moving average of $356.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

