Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,582 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.43% of EVERTEC worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.36.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

