Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,457 shares of company stock worth $5,316,928. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

