Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.98 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of ASE Technology worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.