Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 346,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 325,176 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 893,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after acquiring an additional 75,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

